New Nighttime Entertainment at Tokyo DisneySea “Believe! Sea of Dreams” Premiering November 11th

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. announced a new nighttime show titled, Believe! Sea of Dreams. This will premiere on November 11th at Tokyo DisneySea Park.

What’s Happening:

In Believe! Sea of Dreams , Disney and Pixar friends remind dreamers to keep on believing and making their wishes come true.

The spectacular show takes place at Mediterranean Harbor at Tokyo DisneySea, where the waters are transformed into the Sea of Dreams, a place filled with "wishing stars" that appear whenever someone makes a heartfelt wish.

Transforming Mediterranean Harbor, the show features large boats gliding dynamically over the water’s surface, bright lasers and searchlights illuminating the night sky and, for the first time, images projected on the walls of Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta.

The performance space is further enhanced by the characters from Disney and Pixar films and the performances of dancers, allowing guests to feel as if they have stepped into the stories of beloved Disney friends.

Guests can look forward to this brand new nighttime entertainment at Tokyo DisneySea.

