Photos: Jessie’s Trading Post Opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

A few years ago, a sparsely themed gift shop opened at the exit of Toy Story Mania in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The location was a former Cast Member break room, and it certainly looked that way. Thanks to a retheming effort, the newly renamed Jessie’s Trading Post is now open.

Jessie’s Trading Post can be reached via the exit hallway of Toy Story Mania.

The board game and toy inspired theme of the attraction continues inside, with a western twist.

Even the cash registers are highly detailed, with a large display behind the Cast Members.

A beautifully detailed refrigerator wrap.

One change is that guests must walk through the gift shop to exit the attraction. Previously, there was an option to bypass the store.

Be sure to check out Jessie’s Trading Post on your next visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios!