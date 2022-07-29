Variant Covers, Character Concept Art Revealed for Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II

Star Wars: The High Republic Show has revealed a look at variant covers from the relaunch of Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic and new concept art for two characters we’ll meet during Phase II of the initiative.

The first character art shared today on StarWars.com

And from Quest for the Hidden City, Jedi Master Silandra Sho shown here in an illustration by Jeff Thomas and based on concept art from Iain McCaig. Like her weapon of choice, Silandra views herself as a shield against evil in the galaxy.

Star Wars also shared a look at variant covers for Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic issue #2, illustrated by Rachael Stott and Rod Reis.

Finally, they shared a look at the Phase II crawl for Star Wars: The High Republic, first unveiled as a poster giveaway at SDCC.