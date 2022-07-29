New Lyric Video Available For “Come On Out” From “Zombies 3”

A new video featuring lyrics from one of the hit songs from the new Zombies 3, “Come On Out,” is now available on the Disney Music VEVO YouTube page so fans everywhere can learn every word!
What’s Happening:
- A new video has arrived on the official Disney Music VEVO account on YouTube that is sure to help fans of Disney’s Zombies 3 learn one of the hit songs from the film.
- The video, for the song “Come On Out” from the third entry in the Zombies franchise that debuted on Disney+, includes all the lyrics to the song in an animated fashion so fans can literally learn every word.
- Earlier this month, Zombies 3 made its debut on Disney+, but fans can learn all the words to the song in time for its Disney Channel premiere on August 12th.
- In Zombies 3, It’s Zed and Addison’s final year at Seabrook and things are better than ever. The town has finally accepted monsters as a part of Seabrook and has become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is on the cusp of receiving a football scholarship and becoming the first Zombie to ever attend college (and he’s excited to join Addison who has already been admitted). Addison is excited to mark the opening of the town’s brand new “cheer pavilion” by inviting cheer teams from all over the world to compete in an “international cheer-off.” However, the town is shocked by the arrival of a new group of intergalactic outsiders – Aliens, who show up to compete in the cheer-off. Though they begrudgingly allow the Aliens to stay for the competition – the monsters and humans of Seabrook grow suspicious when they discover that the Aliens may be looking for more than a friendly competition. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
