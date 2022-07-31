Scarecrow: The Reaping House Announced for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Yesterday during a panel at Midsummer Scream, creative director of Halloween Horror Nights, John Murdy, revealed a brand-new house coming to the event at Universal Studios Hollywood this year – Scarecrow: The Reaping.
- Scarecrow: The Reaping will be set in Midwest America during the Dust Bowl era. Within an abandoned farmhouse, scarecrows will be creating new brethren from trespassers.
- This will be an original house, but based upon a similar house at Halloween Horror Nights Orlando in 2017.
- During the event, Murdy also teased an additional house for Hollywood, centered around a ghost story in a luxury Hollywood hotel during the Roaring 20s.
- Legendary guitarist Slash came on stage to discuss and sample tracks from his many Horror Nights house scores.
- This year, Slash will be contributing music to Universal Monsters: Legends Collide, and a sample of that music was played during the panel.
- Finally, we got some more details on the aforementioned Universal Monsters house, which features the stories of Dracula, Wolfman, and the Mummy.
- Murdy showcased some of the inspirations for the maze, masks and costume pieces being created, and some hidden easter eggs.
- Interestingly, while the house will be located in both Orlando and Hollywood, it will serve as a two-part story, with Orlando’s house being the first part of the story and Hollywood’s the second.
- You can watch the entire panel for yourself in our video below:
