10 LEGO Sets for Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Fans Now Available on shopDisney

Create new adventures or rediscover favorite stories with Disney and LEGO. Several new sets have made their way to shopDisney with offerings for the whole family to enjoy.

What’s Happening:

Disney fans can get lost in the land of LEGO with 10, yes 10! new sets that just landed on shopDisney. From the magic of Disney Princesses to the excitement of the Infinity Saga and Star Wars universes, everyone can explore their world of LEGO with their favorite Disney franchise.

This assortment or builder sets spans a wide range of ages and skill levels so fans can find the sets that are perfect for them.

Disney collectors will love the Castle sets themed to Disney Princesses and Mickey and Friends as well as the Camping Trip crew.

Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Duplo, the Nano Gauntlet, a Baby Groot figure and more.

Finally, Star Wars fans can dive into the world of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor and the video game Jedi: Fallen Order with even more new offerings.

Fans can find all of these now on shopDisney

Links to the individual sets can be found below.

Disney LEGO Sets

From the enchantment of Disney Princesses to the fun of a road trip with Mickey, Disney fans can expand their LEGO kingdom with these playful building sets.

Marvel LEGO Sets

There’s something in the Marvel universe for everyone and this assortment of LEGO sets proves that’s the case. Whether you’re a longtime collector, have a kid who’s just discovering Spider-Man or find yourself a fan of the MCU, check out these fun LEGO offerings.

Star Wars LEGO Sets

Dive back into the world of Obi-Wan Kenobi and recreate the thrilling adventures of the Jedi, his former padawan and the Inquisitors who are hunting him down.