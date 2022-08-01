Elita Fielder Adjei Appointed as Vice President of Corporate Communications at National Geographic Content

According to Variety, Elita Fielder Adjei has been named vice president of corporate communications for National Geographic Content.

What’s Happening:

The newly-created role will find Adjei responsible for the overall communications strategy of the company in order to raise its profile and build upon its reputation in the industry.

Adjei, who previously worked as director of communications and publicity at Disney Media Entertainment and Distribution, will be responsible for leading internal and external communications for National Geographic Content.

Adjei will report to Courteney Monroe, president of National Geographic Content, and Charissa Gilmore, senior vice president of corporate communications for Disney General Entertainment.

At Disney Media Entertainment and Distribution, Adjei oversaw communications for the eight owned ABC

Adjei brings years of expertise to National Geographic Content, a branch of Disney that develops and produces fact-based programs for Disney+

Prior to her time with Disney, the executive held communications roles at Kaiser Permanente, Memorial Hermann Health System, GAC, Aggreko and Leigh Steinberg Enterprises.

What They’re Saying: