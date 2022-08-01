Interview With John Murdy for Halloween Horror Nights Universal Studios Hollywood

Halloween Horror Nights will be here before you know it at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida. John Murdy is Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights creative director, and we were able to get an interview with him.

What’s Happening:

Laughing Place reporter Mike Celestino interviews Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights creative director John Murdy during the Midsummer Scream Halloween and horror convention in Long Beach California on Saturday, July 30th, 2022.

You can see the video below.

This year the dates for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood are select nights from September 8th through October 31st.

If you are in Orlando, the dates for Halloween Horror Nights are select nights from September 2nd through October 31st.