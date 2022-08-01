Jennifer Walters is “Nailing It” in New “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Clip

There’s a learning curve when it comes to becoming a Hulk. Luckily for Jennifer Walters, she has a cousin with some experience. Marvel shared a new clip from the upcoming Disney+ original series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
- Bruce Banner trains Jennifer in the new clip, titled “Nailing It.”
- In the clip, we see Jennifer easily getting through different exercises Bruce throws at her, before he gets frustrated with her cockiness.
- He also explains the target that’s going to be on her back due to her new powers, which prompts a response that makes it clear Jennifer is not all that happy with becoming a Hulk.
- Bruce does have some upsides to share with her too though and she seems to come around a bit.
- Check out the full clip below:
About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:
- Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
- The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
- Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on August 17th.
