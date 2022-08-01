Jennifer Walters is “Nailing It” in New “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Clip

There’s a learning curve when it comes to becoming a Hulk. Luckily for Jennifer Walters, she has a cousin with some experience. Marvel shared a new clip from the upcoming Disney+ original series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Bruce Banner trains Jennifer in the new clip, titled “Nailing It.”

In the clip, we see Jennifer easily getting through different exercises Bruce throws at her, before he gets frustrated with her cockiness.

He also explains the target that’s going to be on her back due to her new powers, which prompts a response that makes it clear Jennifer is not all that happy with becoming a Hulk.

Bruce does have some upsides to share with her too though and she seems to come around a bit.

Check out the full clip below:

About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on August 17th.