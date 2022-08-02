June Diane Raphael Joins Cast of Freeform’s “Everything’s Trash”

Grace and Frankie’s June Diane Raphael has been cast as a “formidable, nightmare boss” in the Freeform series, Everything’s Trash, according to TheWrap.
What’s Happening:
- Podcaster Phoebe is about to be under the supervision of a terrible “nightmare boss” in the Freeform series, Everything’s Trash.
- Phoebe, played by Phoebe Robinsons, will now be dealing with Jax, played by June Diane Raphael (New Girl, Grace and Frankie), who showrunner Jonathan Groff refers to as a “very funny and formidable, nightmare boss.”
- According to the official character description, “Jax is a corporate faux-feminist ally who always manages to make it about her. She is the boss at Parakeet Media which runs Phoebe’s podcast. She claims she has nothing but respect for Phoebe and Malika and the podcast they do but doesn’t follow up with giving them what they deserve. You need to watch your back with Jax … and your front, and probably your sides as well.”
- “Adulting” is a theme of the series, and Jax is only the latest obstacle in Phoebe’s journey. She’s already faced numerous life challenges in the first few episodes of the series, and her new boss is only the most recent.
- Starring Robinson and inspired by her bestselling book Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay, the series follows Phoebe, a 30-something podcast star navigating her messy life. Forced to grow up when her older brother Jayden emerges as a leading political candidate, she relies on her friends and close-knit family to help her figure out adulthood.
- The series also stars Jordan Carlos (First Wives Club) as Jayden, Phoebe’s extremely intelligent, Blerd-y older brother with big dreams for his community, who has recently emerged as a leading political candidate. Their boundary-less relationship must change as Phoebe’s wild yet entertaining behavior threatens to overshadow his Barack Obama-esque aspirations.
- Everything’s Trash airs on Freeform Wednesdays at 10:30 P.M. Episodes can also be found on Hulu.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now