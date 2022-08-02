Marvel and RSVLTS Team Up for New “Black Panther” Collection

Earlier this year, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) launched their Marvel collection of shirts featuring various iterations of Spider-Man. Now the Marvel representation expands even further with their new Black Panther collection.

Adorned with pouncing Panthers and a purple, Wakanda-inspired mosaic, this KUNUFLEX button down will have you ready to fight alongside T’Challa’s tribe. Battle threads don’t come any cooler than this – unless it’s a virtually impenetrable, vibranium-infused bodysuit, of course.

This stunning black KUNUFLEX button down pays homage to the noble chief of the Panther Tribe. Covered in vibrant purple Wakandan symbols and Black Panther silhouettes, throwing this bad boy on will have you feeling ready to try the Heart-Shaped Herb. Just make sure you’re worthy, otherwise it miiight not agree with you.

You shouldn’t need night vision to see that this is one cat you don’t mess with. Featuring stalking white eyes and menacing blue and black silhouettes, this shadowy KUNUFLEX button down ode to retro Black Panther comic book covers and panels is a friendly reminder to stay on T'Challa's good side.