Marvel and RSVLTS Team Up for New “Black Panther” Collection

Earlier this year, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) launched their Marvel collection of shirts featuring various iterations of Spider-Man. Now the Marvel representation expands even further with their new Black Panther collection.
Black Panther “Wakanda Forever”
- Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!
- The entire Black Panther collection is available now on the RSVLTS site. All four shirts are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70).
- There are also two pairs of boxer briefs available for $15.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Black Panther “Vibranium Chief”
- Adorned with pouncing Panthers and a purple, Wakanda-inspired mosaic, this KUNUFLEX button down will have you ready to fight alongside T’Challa’s tribe. Battle threads don’t come any cooler than this – unless it’s a virtually impenetrable, vibranium-infused bodysuit, of course.
Black Panther “Panther Power”
- This stunning black KUNUFLEX button down pays homage to the noble chief of the Panther Tribe. Covered in vibrant purple Wakandan symbols and Black Panther silhouettes, throwing this bad boy on will have you feeling ready to try the Heart-Shaped Herb. Just make sure you’re worthy, otherwise it miiight not agree with you.
Black Panther “The Panther Follows”
- You shouldn’t need night vision to see that this is one cat you don’t mess with. Featuring stalking white eyes and menacing blue and black silhouettes, this shadowy KUNUFLEX button down ode to retro Black Panther comic book covers and panels is a friendly reminder to stay on T'Challa's good side.
Black Panther “Wakanda Forever” Boxer BriefsBlack Panther “Vibranium Chief” Boxer Briefs
- This KUNUFLEX button down is comprised of retro comic book panels depicting everyone’s favorite Wakandan warrior ridding the world of evil. And you thought you showed cat-like reflexes when you saved your soda from spilling on the new carpet during T’Challa’s battle with Killmonger.