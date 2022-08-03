Commemorate 60 Years of Thor with Limited Edition D23 Exclusive Pin Set Coming August 8th

Channel your inner deity and join the celebration of 60 years of Thor, the God of Thunder. D23 is commemorating the Marvel milestone with a Gold Member exclusive pin set that’s coming to shopDisney on August 8th.

How worthy are you? Well if you're a Gold Member of D23 The Official Disney Fan Club

, then you’re quite worthy! D23 Gold Members can join in the celebration of Thor with a new exclusive pin set commemorating the hero’s 60th anniversary.

Today, D23 revealed the latest limited edition designs that are inspired by the God of Thunder himself, Thor! Both pins feature elements that are associated with the character such as his iconic helmet and weapon of choice, Mjolnir.

that are inspired by the God of Thunder himself, Thor! Both pins feature elements that are associated with the character such as his iconic helmet and weapon of choice, Mjolnir. Each design offers a bold color scheme of mint green, magenta and while that looks like it jumped right out the 80s. The helmet style includes the word “Thor” and a lightning bolt, while Mjolnir design reads “God of Thunder.”

This commemorative pin set will be available exclusively to D23 Gold Members (guests can sign up here

) and will be released on on Monday, August 8th. The pins sell for $24.99 and guests can purchase a maximum of two (2) pin sets.

Thor 60th Anniversary

“Prove your worthiness and celebrate 60 mighty years of one of Marvel’s greatest Superheroes, Thor! These D23 Gold Member-exclusive pins celebrate the God of Thunder and his electrifying debut in Marvel Comics in 1962. Displaying some of the vibrant colors of the Bifrost, these pins are truly the best way to summon the power of thunder and show off your Asgardian pride.”

D23-Exclusive Thor 60th Anniversary Commemorative Pins

Limited edition of 1,000

Pin sets sell for $24.99 each, plus applicable sales tax.

Maximum of two (2) pins of this style for purchase per D23 Gold Member for online orders.

Guests must log in to shopDisney.com with the Disney account tied to D23 Gold Membership.

with the Disney account tied to D23 Gold Membership. Shipping not available to PO boxes; shipping and handling fees may vary for all online orders.

Other restrictions may apply.

All information is subject to change including, but not limited to, artwork, release dates, editions sizes, and retail prices.

