Give Kids The World Village Returns to Full Capacity, Popular “Night of a Million Lights” Event to End

As Give Kids The World Village returns to their full capacity and their full operation, they are discontinuing their popular fundraising holiday event to allow them to remain focused on their main mission: creating life changing experiences for wish families.
What’s Happening:
- A Tweet from Give Kids The World Village in Central Florida informed everyone that the charitable organization is once again operating at full capacity, and is remaining focused on their mission to create life-changing experiences for wish families.
- As great as that news is, it comes with a bit of a bittersweet caveat: the full operation of the facility and focus on their main goal means that the popular Night of a Million Lights that has taken place at the village over the last two years, will sadly be discontinued.
- The event, which took place at the 89-acre whimsical non-profit resort, saw dancing light displays and setups take over the property, entertaining the community while serving as the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization. The event brought together treasured partners, donors, volunteers, and caring supporters to raise funds that will make magical dreams come true for wish families.
- With the resort now running at full capacity once again, Give Kids the World Village can once again provide week-long, cost-free wish vacations to critically ill children and their families from around the world who want to visit Central Florida. At The Village, Wish families can laugh, play, and create priceless memories together away from hospital visits and medical procedures. It's a magical week of "YES" where wish kids can experience the simple joys of childhood, and where families can recapture some of the precious moments that may have been missed due to illness.
- Though the event will no longer be taking place, we invite you to take a stroll through the wonderful event when we visited last year in our video below.