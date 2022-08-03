Give Kids The World Village Returns to Full Capacity, Popular “Night of a Million Lights” Event to End

from Give Kids The World Village in Central Florida informed everyone that the charitable organization is once again operating at full capacity, and is remaining focused on their mission to create life-changing experiences for wish families.

As great as that news is, it comes with a bit of a bittersweet caveat: the full operation of the facility and focus on their main goal means that the popular Night of a Million Lights that has taken place at the village over the last two years, will sadly be discontinued.