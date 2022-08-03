Zosia Mamet Joins the Cast of Sony’s “Madame Web”

The cast of Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spinoff film Madame Web continues to grow. Star of The Flight Attendant, Zosia Mamet is the latest to join the squad, according to Deadline.

Mamet, who currently stars in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant , is joining the cast of Madame Web .

, is joining the cast of . There have not yet been any details released regarding the nature of Mamet’s role.

She joins a cast that already includes: Dakota Johnson Sydney Sweeney Adam Scott Isabela Merced Emma Roberts Celeste O’Connor Tahar Rahim Mike Epps



