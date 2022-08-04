Trailer For 13th Season of FX’s “Archer” Debuts

A trailer showcasing the fun and shenanigans that fans can expect out of the 13th season of the hit FX animated series, Archer, has dropped ahead of the season premiere later this month.

What’s Happening:

A new trailer for the 13th season of the hit animated FX Series, Archer , has been unveiled, promising more of the fan-favorite characters and their antics when the series returns on August 24th.

In season 13 of FX‘s comedy Archer, The Agency have been acquired by the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As Archer and gang struggle to find their identity performing odd missions for Fabian, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords?

The 13th season is set to debut later this month on FXX, and will also stream on Hulu

FXX’s Archer is an original animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. In Season 12, Archer and gang faced a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can the Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA, or will our mom-and-pop spy agency be the next to get swallowed alive?

is an original animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. In Season 12, Archer and gang faced a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can the Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA, or will our mom-and-pop spy agency be the next to get swallowed alive? The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the (former) world’s greatest spy, “Sterling Archer;” Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital problems, “Lana Kane;” Judy Greer as the loveably crazy office assistant, “Cheryl/Carol Tunt;” Chris Parnell as the top office spy, “Cyril Figgis;” Amber Nash as the positively offensive go-getter, “Pam Poovey;” Adam Reed as the opportunist, “Ray Gillette” and Lucky Yates as the unscrupulous scientist, “Algernop Krieger.”

Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.