Jennifer Walters Balances Lawyer and Hulk Life in New “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Clip

In a newly released clip from Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ original series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters shows that a Hulk can be more than just a superhero.

What’s Happening:

In the clip, Jennifer (Tatiana Maslaney) proclaims that she is not going to be a superhero.

Her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) asks "what else you gonna do as a Hulk?"

Following this, we see clips of a Hulked-out Jennifer in her day job as a lawyer, because after all, this is a “lawyer show.”

Check out the full clip below:

About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18th.