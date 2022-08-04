Jennifer Walters Balances Lawyer and Hulk Life in New “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Clip

In a newly released clip from Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ original series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters shows that a Hulk can be more than just a superhero.
What’s Happening:
- In the clip, Jennifer (Tatiana Maslaney) proclaims that she is not going to be a superhero.
- Her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) asks "what else you gonna do as a Hulk?"
- Following this, we see clips of a Hulked-out Jennifer in her day job as a lawyer, because after all, this is a “lawyer show.”
- Check out the full clip below:
About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
- Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
- The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
- Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18th.
