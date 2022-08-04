New Trailer For Upcoming Searchlight Pictures “The Banshees of Inisherin” Released

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming The Banshees of Inisherin, the latest film from Searchlight Pictures.

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, The Banshees of Inisherin follows lifelong friends Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. A stunned Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), endeavors to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Pádraic's repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.

Martin McDonagh directs the film, serving as a follow-up to his acclaimed feature, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri .

. The film stars: Colin Farrell Brendan Gleeson Kerry Condon Barry Keoghan

The film is set to debut at the Venice Film Festival that begins later this month, and is reportedly getting a limited theatrical release on October 21st, 2022.

After the theatrical run, the film will likely then move to Disney-owned streaming services worldwide, including Hulu