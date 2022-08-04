National Geographic Releases Official Trailer for “Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin”

National Geographic has released the official trailer for Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin, which premieres on Monday, September 5th.

What’s Happening:

For the world’s top adventure athletes, the line between triumph and tragedy is razor thin. In the pivotal moments when life hangs in the balance, what drives the greatest to continue pushing to redefine what is humanly possible? From Academy Award®-Winning executive producers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, Edge of the Unknown is an epic 10-part series that takes audiences inside the minds of pioneering adventure athletes as they recount the most consequential moments of their lives on their journey to perfect the mastery of their craft.

Through intimate interviews and archival footage from the world's top big wave surfers, climbers, big mountain snowboarders, polar explorers and kayakers, Edge of the Unknown gives viewers a front-row seat to adrenaline-filled adventures, uncovering how athletes adapt and evolve, even after being confronted by fear, devastating personal loss, and Mother Nature at her harshest. Witness how some of the world's top athletes prepare mentally, physically and emotionally for their high-stakes endeavors.

Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin premieres on Monday, September 5th at 9:30 p.m. ET on National Geographic.

All episodes will then be available on Disney+

What They’re Saying:

E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin said: “We’re honored to be able to tell these stories about some of the greatest adventure athletes of our time pushed to their psychological and physical limits as they battle to redefine what is possible. Each episode reveals that even top athletes must face their fears to survive and achieve the seemingly impossible. It’s a rare look behind the curtain at the painstaking preparation required by each of these 10 athletes and what they are willing to risk to accomplish transcendence in their sports.”