RSVLTS Serves Up a Tantalizing New Collection Inspired by “Ratatouille”

RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) and Disney, or in this case Pixar, make a great team and today, they’ve cooked up a delicious collection that will transport you to the kitchens of Paris! RSVLTS is highlighting the tantalizing world of Ratatouille with this new series that celebrates the fact that anyone can cook.

Feast your eyes on this: RSVLTS has introduced a new collection of button down shirts inspired by Pixar’s dreamy culinary adventure Ratatouille .

. Fans of the film and the apparel company will delight in the new assortment of shirts that features three fun designs showcasing Remy, Emile, Chef Gusteau and Linguini doing what they do best, cooking, eating and inspiring others.

Bon Rat-pétit

“We took the ‘thyme’ to make sure this button down was peppered with all of the ingredients in Remy’s ratatouille in order to create a shirt that would even squash the cynicism of the salty Anton Ego. So go ahead, add a dash of flavor to your cloves, err, clothes. Sorry, got carried away there.”

BON RAT-PÉTIT – RSVLTS

Shirtatouille

“The end credits of Ratatouille get the KUNUFLEX™ treatment on this colorful button down which features your favorite furry characters from the film having their run of the kitchen. From spa days to hula hoops, it’s nice to see Remy and his friends finally living their best life. Just don’t tell the patrons that this goes on, no one likes a ra- uh, a tattle tale.”

SHIRTATOUILLE – RSVLTS

Anyone Can Cook

“Sporting the blue gingham pattern that graced the beloved cookbook’s cover, this shirt contains a few secret ingredients of its own – like the silhouettes of Remy, Linguini, and Chef Gusteau himself. Bon appétit!”

ANYONE CAN COOK! – RSVLTS

