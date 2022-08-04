“Saving Animals Through Art” and More New Programs Announced for the Walt Disney Family Museum

The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced a new slate of programming for the month of August, including a virtual event you can enjoy from home.

Saving Animals Through Art: The Story of Creative Conservation – Saturday, Aug 20 | 11am PT | Zoom Webinar

This event is free and registration is required

In this special virtual program, hear from animal sanctuaries located all over the world that contributed to our first Cause Awareness special exhibition, Creative Conservation: The Art of Endangered Animals, currently on display in the Lower Lobby. Learn how the exhibition came to be, the important work each of these sanctuaries are doing to save endangered animals, and why it is so important for us all do our part to protect these creatures.

Bob Baker’s Marionettes with Winona Bechtle and Alex Evans – Sun, Aug 28 | 6pm | Theater

This event is free for members and registration is required

$10 adults and $8 seniors, students, and youth

Last year, we collaborated with Bob Baker Marionette Theater on an engaging and popular virtual presentation. This August, we are excited to welcome Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s Executive Director and Head Puppeteer Alex Evans and Director of Development and Community Partnerships Winona Bechtle for an in-person puppet show and exclusive presentation about Bob Baker and his legendary background in puppetry and animation. As a special treat, Randal Metz—founder of the Puppet Company and Puppeteer at Children's Fairyland in Oakland—will be joining us for the Q&A portion of this event.

The Jungle Book (2016) – Saturday & Sunday, Aug 6–27 | 2pm | Theater

Screenings are free for members

$10 adults, seniors, and students and $8 youth

$5 with general admission or a member guest

Free for children ages 5 and under

Buy your tickets here

In celebration of the opening of our latest special exhibition, Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece, join us for a month-long screening of The Jungle Book (2016) directed by Jon Favreau to see an updated live-action reimagining of the classic Disney animated film that inspired the exhibition. Winning the Academy Award® for Best Visual Effects along with a BAFTA for Best Special Visual Effects, this groundbreaking take on the original 1967 classic is not to be missed!

