The Star Wars x Stoney Clover Lane Collection Brings Color and Class to the New School Year

Happy August! Who’s ready to head back to school?! Stoney Clover Lane is helping students and teachers gear up for a great school year with an assortment of playful Star Wars-themed bags, lunch boxes and accessories that are out of this world.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

A new school season is nearly upon us and while some may dread the return to routine, they can add some galactic fun to their day thanks to Stoney Clover Lane .

Star Wars fans will find a creative collection of lunch boxes, backpacks, scrunchies, pouches and more themed to characters from the Original Trilogy such as: Luke Skywalker Princess Leia C-3PO Darth Vader Ewoks Yoda Chewbacca

You might not be able to use the Force to make the school year easier, but you can summon these styles to your Star Wars collection just by visiting Stoney Clover Lane !

There are more than 50 Star Wars products available now and prices range from $22-$358. Links to some of our favorite designs can be found below.

Lunch Totes

Backpacks, Totes and Duffles

Patches

Pouches and Cases