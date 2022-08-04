Peoria Riverfront Musuem in Illinois to Screen “The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story”

The Giant Screen Theater in Peoria, Illinois’ Riverfront Museum will soon screen the film that chronicles the tumultuous relationship between the legendary songwriting duo for the Walt Disney Studios, the Sherman Brothers.
- Saturday, September 3rd, The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story, a fascinating glimpse into the relationship of the legendary Walt Disney Studios songwriting team, is set to be screened at the Peoria Riverfront Museum’s Giant Screen Theater in Peoria, IL.
- As contract songwriters for Disney, Richard M. and Robert B. Sherman composed many of the studio's best-loved hits, including "It's a Small World (After All)" and songs from Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book and many more. Their prolific professional collaborations result in many awards, including two Oscars. However, a deep, longstanding rift strikes a sour note in the brothers' personal relationship.
- Taking place in the museum’s Giant Screen Theater, visitors can enjoy the film on a screen five by seven stories (52-ft high and 70-ft wide), with the screen extending beyond your field of vision, for a completely lifelike experience.
- The state-of-the-art digital audio system technology generates up to 14,000 watts of power for realistic digital surround sound that you can feel, featuring 14 surround loudspeakers and an overhead loudspeaker in the shape of an inverted, truncated pyramid that projects sound to all viewers. The Theater features the nation's brightest, sharpest giant screen 3D technology – creating ultra-sharp, ultra-detailed images without the "dizziness" factor of older systems. Dual (left-right eye dedicated) projection creates imagery so realistic, you can almost reach out and "touch" objects on the screen! Plus – the Theater features a stage in front for unsurpassed multimedia and live performance art experiences!
- That stage will also serve as the location of an in-person introduction and discussion with Jeffery Sherman, co-director of the film and the eldest son of Robert Sherman.
- Their music is unforgettable. Their name is legend. The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story is an intimate journey through the lives of Robert and Richard Sherman, the astoundingly prolific Academy Award winning songwriting team. While their songs, like “A Spoonful of Sugar” (Mary Poppins) and “I Want to be Like You” (The Jungle Book), celebrated family entertainment and happy endings, their life together was not nearly as harmonious. The Boys takes viewers behind the scenes for a fascinating glimpse into how Walt Disney used the language of music to bring the brothers together, creating a cinematic legacy like no other.
- You can get tickets at the official website here, and if you aren’t able to make it to Peoria, you can catch the film now streaming on Disney+.
