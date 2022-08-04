Peoria Riverfront Musuem in Illinois to Screen “The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story”

Their music is unforgettable. Their name is legend.

is an intimate journey through the lives of Robert and Richard Sherman, the astoundingly prolific Academy Award winning songwriting team. While their songs, like “A Spoonful of Sugar” (

and “I Want to be Like You” (

celebrated family entertainment and happy endings, their life together was not nearly as

harmonious

.

takes viewers behind the scenes for a fascinating glimpse into how Walt Disney used the language of music to bring the brothers together, creating a cinematic legacy like no other.