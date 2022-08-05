“Edge of the Spider-Verse #3” on Sale Starting September 14th

In the all-new Edge of the Spider-Verse #3, Night-Spider is on the prowl as Spider-Man: India returns, and the origin of Sakura-Spider is revealed. This will be on sale starting September 14th.

What's Happening:

This past week, the Spider-Verse as we know it was transformed! EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 marked the beginning of a new era of Spider-Verse storytelling with a new status quo for Araña, the roaring debut of Spider-Rex, and more! And things are only just getting started as each issue of this new limited series will contain more thrilling additions to the Spider-Verse mythos in the form of new heroes, fresh journeys for iconic favorites, and the rise of a dark threat that could end the Spider-Verse for good. The series will serve as the foundation for Dan Slott’s next Spidey epic, beginning in October’s SPIDER-MAN #1.

Here's what fans can expect from the third issue in this exciting saga, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3, on sale September 14th:

What if Felicia Hardy became a Spider-hero? Dan Slott teams up with artist Sumeyye Kesgin to answer that question with the debut of super thief Night-Spider! Check out her sleek look, designed by superstar artist Kris Anka, in a special design variant cover!

Introduced in the hit Deadpool: Samurai manga and fresh off her recent appearance in Deadpool: Black, White, & Blood, Sakura-Spider strikes out on her own! Learn the origins of this breakout new hero in a story by her creators, Deadpool: Samurai creative team Sanshiro Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi!