Harry Potter’s Forbidden Forest Coming to Leesburg, Virginia

Muggles and Wizards alike are setting their sights on Leesburg, Virginia, where a popular experience from the UK will make its stateside debut beckoning fans everywhere into The Forbidden Forest from the ultra-popular Harry Potter series.

What’s Happening:

Following a massively successful UK run, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment in partnership with Thinkwell, Unify and Fever, have announced that Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience will make its US debut this year, beginning in Washington DC’s metropolitan area.

The breathtaking light trail will be open from October 2022 for Harry Potter fans of all ages to enjoy on the estate of Morven Park in Leesburg, VA.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting Thursday, July 28, but fans who sign up for the waitlist will unlock exclusive access to secure tickets.

Inspired by the iconic Forbidden Forest and featuring creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series

and series, mesmerizing lights will transform the landscape into a magical outdoor trail. Visitors will discover some of their most favorite moments from the Forbidden Forest, encounter mystical creatures such as Hippogriffs, centaurs, unicorns, and Nifflers, and practice casting their very own spells. Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience is for the whole family and promises a wonderful time for fans of all ages, giving them the opportunity to experience the magic of the wizarding world in a whole new way.

Visitors will also find a themed village at the end of the trail where they can enjoy delicious food and drink, as well as a gift shop with merchandise from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies. An unforgettable evening lies ahead!