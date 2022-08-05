Music from Marvel’s “I Am Groot” Now Available for Streaming

by |
Tags: , , ,

The new animated short series I Am Groot will be coming to Disney+ next week. You can stream some of the music from series now.

  • The music for I Am Groot comes from composer Daniele Luppi.
  • Two tracks from the series’ score are now available to stream on a number of services, including:
    • Spotify
    • Apple Music
    • Amazon Music
    • Pandora
    • iTunes Store
    • Deezer
    • Tidal
  • You can find the music from I Am Groot on all of those services here.

About I am Groot:

  • The fan favorite character from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is coming soon to Disney+, in a series of shorts that was originally announced during The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation by Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer, Marvel.
  • Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot will feature the seedling, along with several new and unusual characters joining Groot in a series of shorts.
  • Releasing after Thor: Love and Thunder, where the Flora Colossus will also appear in an older form, the I Am Groot shorts will arrive on Disney+ on August 10th.
  • Directed by executive producer Kirsten Lepore, the series of original shorts will reportedly focus on Baby Groot's time growing up and his adventures across the galaxy.
  • I Am Groot will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 10th.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now