Music from Marvel’s “I Am Groot” Now Available for Streaming

The new animated short series I Am Groot will be coming to Disney+ next week. You can stream some of the music from series now.

The music for I Am Groot comes from composer Daniele Luppi.

The music for I Am Groot comes from composer Daniele Luppi. Two tracks from the series' score are now available to stream on a number of services.

You can find the music from I Am Groot on all of those services here

About I am Groot:

The fan favorite character from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is coming soon to Disney+, in a series of shorts that was originally announced during The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation by Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer, Marvel.

The fan favorite character from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is coming soon to Disney+, in a series of shorts that was originally announced during The Walt Disney Company's 2020 Investor Day presentation by Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer, Marvel. Marvel Studios' I Am Groot will feature the seedling, along with several new and unusual characters joining Groot in a series of shorts.

Releasing after Thor: Love and Thunder , where the Flora Colossus will also appear in an older form, the I Am Groot shorts will arrive on Disney+ on August 10th.

Releasing after Thor: Love and Thunder, where the Flora Colossus will also appear in an older form, the I Am Groot shorts will arrive on Disney+ on August 10th. Directed by executive producer Kirsten Lepore, the series of original shorts will reportedly focus on Baby Groot's time growing up

I Am Groot will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 10th.