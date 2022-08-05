There's a new original song titled Scarif Beach Party for Disney+’s LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation. This is a song by the one and only Weird Al Yankovic.
What's Happening:
- Weird Al Yankovic has a brand new song out titled Scarif Beach Party for Disney+’s LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation.
- The original song, which is featured in the new animated movie, has voice words by Al, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kelly Marie Tran, and Billy Dee Williams.
- The video for the electro-pop song finds Al performing the song out on the beach with some members of the Max Rebo band, with footage from the movie. You'll even see crazy sites, including Darth Vader with a Ronto Wrap in one hand and a sparkler in the other.
- You can see Al’ Yankovic’s tweet below as well as the music video.
About LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation:
- Looking for a much-needed break, Finn arranges a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, aboard the luxurious Halcyon. However, Finn's plan to have one last hurrah together quickly goes awry.
