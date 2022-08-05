Pixar x CASETiFY to Launch a Perfectly Playful Toy Story Collection on August 16th

CASETiFY is taking Pixar fans back to their childhoods with their latest Disney collaboration that’s themed to Toy Story! The gang’s all here for a series of cool skins and tech accessories showcasing beloved—and some not so beloved—characters.

What’s Happening:

Global lifestyle brand CASETiFY has announced they’re bringing another Disney themed collection to fans and this time they’re focusing on Pixar’s beloved franchise, Toy Story .

The exclusive collaboration with Pixar will bring the playful world of Toy Story off the screen and onto CASETiFY's best-selling accessories.

off the screen and onto CASETiFY’s best-selling accessories. Fans can sign up now for priority access to shop the collection at casetify.com , ahead of the new launch on August 16th.

, ahead of the new launch on August 16th. As with previous releases, the Pixar x CASETiFY collaboration will be available on an assortment of CASETiFY’s signature accessories including: Impact, Ultra Impact, and Ultra Compostable Case styles.

Of course you can’t have a Toy Story collection without fan favorite characters! This series will feature some of the friendly faces in the toy box: Hang with the classics – Woody, Buzz, Jesse, Slinky Show your personality – Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Rex, Hamm Charm the audience – Bo Peep, Bullseye, the Aliens Celebrate the Newbies – Lotso, Forky, Ducky, and Bunny

collection without fan favorite characters! This series will feature some of the friendly faces in the toy box:

If that’s not enough, additional designs incorporate iconic elements from the movies such as: The Pixar ball Woody’s sheriff badge Buzz’s Space Ranger insignia Sid’s skull emblem (sold exclusively on the CASETiFY Co-lab app for two weeks following the launch)

Limited-edition products will also include the iconic Toy Story clouds, made for iPhone with a plush silicone material reminiscent of Andy’s childhood wallpaper ($55 -$65).

Products and Devices:

Designs in the collection extend to complementary accessories made for: iPhone Samsung Google Pixel Airpods and Airpods Pro Airtags Apple Watch bands Wireless chargers Macbook iPad Nintendo Switch



Toy Story fans can also purchase one of the limited-edition Bead Charms featuring Slinky, Ham, Rex, and Alien character pendants ($50).

Where to Shop:

The Pixar x CASETiFY collection launches worldwide on August 16th and will be available at: Casetify.com/co-lab CASETiFY Co-Lab app CASETiFY Studio locations

Products in the collection are priced between $35 and $85. Check back soon for links to the individual items.

