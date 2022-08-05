Rosanna Arquette Joins Cast of ABC’s “Big Sky” for Season 3

ABC’s hit drama series Big Sky has added to its cast for the upcoming third season. Rosanna Arquette will be joining the cast in a key recurring role, according to Deadline.
- Arquette will reportedly play Virginia ‘Gigi’ Cessna, Jenny’s charismatic, fast-talking mother.
- She’s a world-class scam artist who used childhood Jenny in her grifts, much to present-day Jenny’s resentment. Gigi has an uncanny ability to charm her way into people’s lives and then disappear without a trace. When she returns to Helena to pull her latest con, Jenny catches onto her and mother-daughter must work through their difficult relationship.
- In the third season, which is titled “Deadly Trials,” private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Winnick), and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) maintain order in Helena, Montana with their unparalleled investigative skills. But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire) goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet – in which no camper can be trusted and where danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree.
- Season 3 premieres September 21 on ABC.
- Arquette recently appeared in Jason Bateman’s Florida Man and will reprise her role of Cherie Jaffe in a multi-episode arc on Showtime’s The L Word.
About Big Sky:
- Created for television by David E. Kelley, Big Sky is based on the novels by C.J. Box.
- In season one, “private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.”
- In season two, when private detectives Dewell and Hoyt reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case might not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.
