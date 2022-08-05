Rosanna Arquette Joins Cast of ABC’s “Big Sky” for Season 3

ABC’s hit drama series Big Sky has added to its cast for the upcoming third season. Rosanna Arquette will be joining the cast in a key recurring role, according to Deadline.

Arquette will reportedly play Virginia ‘Gigi’ Cessna, Jenny’s charismatic, fast-talking mother.

She’s a world-class scam artist who used childhood Jenny in her grifts, much to present-day Jenny’s resentment. Gigi has an uncanny ability to charm her way into people’s lives and then disappear without a trace. When she returns to Helena to pull her latest con, Jenny catches onto her and mother-daughter must work through their difficult relationship.

In the third season, which is titled “Deadly Trials,” private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Winnick), and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) maintain order in Helena, Montana with their unparalleled investigative skills. But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire) goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet – in which no camper can be trusted and where danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree.

Season 3 premieres September 21 on ABC.

Arquette recently appeared in Jason Bateman’s Florida Man and will reprise her role of Cherie Jaffe in a multi-episode arc on Showtime’s The L Word.

About Big Sky: