Shanghai Disney Resort will be launching five new thematic medallions that feature unique designs to allow guests to take home a part of the magic from their vacation.

What's Happening:

Shanghai Disney Resort and Invengo Information Technology Company Limited (Invengo) jointly announced the renewal of the resort alliance agreement, building on the successful collaboration between the two companies which has been in place since the resort's grand opening in 2016.

Invengo has been the exclusive provider of the Shanghai Disney Resort Magic Passport, an interactive experience that offers guests the joy of creating a special souvenir out of their visit.

This summer, with the renewal of the alliance, the resort will launch five new thematic medallion machines featuring uniquely designed Magical Mementos which allow guests to bring home more tangible memories of their visit.

Medallion machines are one of the guest-favorite traditions at Disney Parks. Themed to the attractions and experiences in each location, the five new medallion machines will be installed at Mickey Avenue, Tomorrowland and Disney·Pixar Toy Story Land in Shanghai Disneyland, and Disneytown.

Magical Mementos available at the machines also will be themed to each location, featuring beloved Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse and his Pals, the Avengers, Toy Story friends, and the one and only Enchanted Storybook Castle at Shanghai Disneyland.

When these medallion machines come into service this summer, guests will have another sparkling interactive experience and unique souvenir opportunity as they adventure at Shanghai Disney Resort.

As one of the leading suppliers of RFID products and solutions, Invengo has been the exclusive provider of the Shanghai Disney Resort Magic Passport since day one, with more than ten million stamps imprinted in guests’ Magic Passports over the past six years. With the launch of these new Magical Mementos, guests and fans will soon have the option to bring home their special memories, created and shared at Shanghai Disney Resorts.

What They're Saying: