Sunny New Image for “The Muppets Mayhem” Shared by Disney+

Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem Band seem to be having some fun in the sun in a new image shared by Disney+ for the upcoming original series The Muppets Mayhem.

Disney+ shared the image above as we get ready for the new original Muppets series coming to the streamer.

Dr. Teeth, Animal, Janice and the rest of the band seem to be living it up in some kind of tropical location before we see them hit the road fo the new series.

We still do not have a premiere date for The Muppet Mayhem however.

About The Muppets Mayhem:

Developed and written by The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg, Muppets veteran Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes, the series follows The Electric Mayhem Band as they go on an epic musical journey to finally record their first studio album.

Nora (Lilly Singh), a driven junior A&R executive, is tasked with managing and wrangling the mayhem that is The Electric Mayhem Band. With her help, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current-day music scene as they try to go platinum.

Goldberg, Barretta, Michael Bostick and Kris Eber executive produce; Yorkes is a co-executive producer. The Muppets Studio’s David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter are also executive producers.

The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC