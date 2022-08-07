“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Ryan Reynolds, Jamie Foxx and More to Appear Week of August 8th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of August 8th-12th:

  • Monday, August 8 – Guest Host Rob McElhenney
  • Tuesday, August 9 – Guest Host Rob McElhenney
  • Wednesday, August 10 – Guest Host David Alan Grier
    • Jamie Foxx (Day Shift)
    • Abbi Jacobson (A League of Their Own)
    • Musical Guest Soccer Mommy
  • Tuesday, August 11 – Guest Host David Alan Grier
    • Ashton Kutcher (Vengeance)
    • Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies)
    • Musical Guest Jessie Reyez
  • Friday, August 12
    • TBD

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.