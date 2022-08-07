This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of August 8th-12th:
- Monday, August 8 – Guest Host Rob McElhenney
- Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Charlotte Nicdao (Mythic Quest)
- Musical Guest Trombone Shorty
- Tuesday, August 9 – Guest Host Rob McElhenney
- Ryan Reynolds (Welcome to Wrexham)
- Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)
- Musical Guest Tones and I
- Wednesday, August 10 – Guest Host David Alan Grier
- Jamie Foxx (Day Shift)
- Abbi Jacobson (A League of Their Own)
- Musical Guest Soccer Mommy
- Tuesday, August 11 – Guest Host David Alan Grier
- Ashton Kutcher (Vengeance)
- Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies)
- Musical Guest Jessie Reyez
- Friday, August 12
- TBD
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.