“The Sweetheart Swindler Con” Airs This Week on ABC

- When 75-year-old retired naval officer Dick Olmstead hit it off with a beautiful woman more than half his age in a parking lot, he thought he was getting a second lease on life. Desiree Boltos, early 30s, confided that she was struggling financially because she had recently become widowed, and Olmstead was very happy to help.
- The lifelong bachelor had about $380,000 in his bank account after cashing out his longtime stock investments. When he unknowingly dropped $60,000 into Boltos’ casino cage account at the Bellagio, fraud investigators from his bank in Texas, and later the District Attorney’s office, stepped in to tell him the truth.
- Assistant District Attorney Lori Varnell soon exposed the truth: Olmstead was the victim of a love fraud. He ultimately had given Boltos the majority of his life savings.
- There’s more, the ADA went on to unravel a complex fraud that proved Boltos had love-scammed millions from seven victims across the United States.
- “The Sweetheart Swindler Con,” a new episode of The Con, airs Thursday, August 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, and next day on demand and on Hulu.
- The ABC News Studios primetime series is narrated by Emmy, GRAMMY, Tony and Oscar winner and moderator of The View, Whoopi Goldberg, with weekly appearances by podcaster Laci Mosely as a featured expert.
- For the series, David Sloan is senior executive producer, and Carrie Cook serves as executive producer for ABC News.
- Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman are executive producers for The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television, along with executive producer and showrunner John Henshaw.