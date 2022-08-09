First Lady Jill Biden Added as Special Guest for National Geographic’s “America’s National Parks” Series

First Lady Jill Biden is set to appear as a special guest star on National Geographic’s upcoming five-part series, America’s National Parks, according to Deadline.

Biden will start off each installment of the docuseries with a special message about how each national park connects people to a piece of the American story.

On the final episode, she will also share a message highlighting the wondrous parks and animals showcased throughout the series.

Nat Geo will also premiere a PSA throughout the five-night event, during which Biden will show appreciation for our military community and remind current service members and their families, veterans and Gold Star families of their free entry into all national parks across the country.

The series is set to premiere on August 29 at 9/8c over five consecutive nights on National Geographic and will come to Disney+

What they’re saying:

First Lady Jill Biden: “America’s national parks are full of unrivaled natural beauty, geological wonders, cultural history and amazing wildlife. Each national park connects people to a piece of the American story — who we are and where we came from. With at least one national park in every state, all Americans can enjoy them. Some are close to home, [and] others require a little more planning and travel, but however far you choose to go, national parks connect us to the wonder and renewal of nature, helping us discover more about our country and ourselves. America’s national parks belong to all of us, so I encourage everyone to go out and enjoy them.”

