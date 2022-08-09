Soccer Reporter and Host Alexis Nunes Signs Multiyear Contract Extension With ESPN

ESPN has reached a multiyear contract extension with Alexis Nunes, who is known for being an ESPN soccer reporter and host.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has reached a multiyear contract extension with ESPN soccer reporter and host Alexis Nunes to continue in her role as one of the lead reporters for ESPN’s European soccer coverage. As part of her new agreement, Nunes will continue her expert reporting from the pitch and in the studio across ESPN and ESPN+ platforms.

Under the new contract, Nunes will have an expanded role on ESPN’s LaLiga coverage. Each week, Nunes will travel throughout Spain and serve as the English and Spanish-language pitch-side reporter for LaLiga on ESPN and ESPN+. She will also continue to co-host ESPN FC, the daily soccer television news and information program and serve as a contributor to various studio shows across ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

In addition to her reporting and co-host duties, Nunes will continue to cover major events for ESPN, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Nunes joined ESPN in 2014. During her time with the network, she has covered major events, including the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, UEFA EURO 2020, the 2019 Pan American Games, multiple Cricket World Cups, the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final in Paris, multiple FA Cup Finals, multiple ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cups and the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics.

In 2021, Nunes co-hosted Somos Afro-Latinos, an ESPN special that brought together a group of Afro-Latino athletes, from across sports and generations, for a conversation on the intersection of race, sport and the Latino culture.

Prior to joining ESPN, Nunes worked at SportsMax TV, a Caribbean based TV network and co-hosted The SportsMax Zone, the network’s flagship program. During her time there, she also co-hosted English-language coverage of the London 2012 Summer Olympics.

