Ad-Supported Disney+ Subscription to Launch in December, New Pricing Structure Set

On December 8, Disney+ will introduce its much-anticipated ad-supported subscription offering in the U.S., delivering more choice to consumers than ever before.

With the launch, a new and comprehensive slate of subscription plans will be made available across Disney+, Hulu ESPN

The new pricing for Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming services as of December 8 (except where noted) in the U.S. will be as follows:

Disney+: Basic (with ads) – $7.99/month Premium (no ads) – $10.99/month, $109.99/year

Hulu: Basic (with ads) – $7.99/month, $79.99/year Premium (no ads) – $14.99/month

ESPN+: With ads – $9.99/month, $99.99/year

As for the Disney Bundle, existing subscribers are the only ones who will be able to receive Disney+ without ads and Hulu with ads. All new subscribers will have to have either both services with ads or without.

Disney Bundle: Basic (with ads):Disney+ and Hulu – $9.99/month Basic (with ads):Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ – $12.99/month Premium: Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (no ads), ESPN+ (with ads) – $19.99/month

Also announced during Disney’s Q3 earnings call

What they’re saying:

Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution: “With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience. Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ feature unparalleled content and viewing experiences and offer the best value in streaming today, with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows, sports and live events collectively.”