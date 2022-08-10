Ad-Supported Disney+ Subscription to Launch in December, New Pricing Structure Set

On December 8, Disney+ will introduce its much-anticipated ad-supported subscription offering in the U.S., delivering more choice to consumers than ever before.
- With the launch, a new and comprehensive slate of subscription plans will be made available across Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and the Disney Bundle, giving viewers ultimate flexibility in choosing an option that suits their needs.
- The new pricing for Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming services as of December 8 (except where noted) in the U.S. will be as follows:
- Disney+:
- Basic (with ads) – $7.99/month
- Premium (no ads) – $10.99/month, $109.99/year
- Hulu:
- Basic (with ads) – $7.99/month, $79.99/year
- Premium (no ads) – $14.99/month
- ESPN+:
- With ads – $9.99/month, $99.99/year
- As for the Disney Bundle, existing subscribers are the only ones who will be able to receive Disney+ without ads and Hulu with ads. All new subscribers will have to have either both services with ads or without.
- Disney Bundle:
- Basic (with ads):Disney+ and Hulu – $9.99/month
- Basic (with ads):Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ – $12.99/month
- Premium: Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (no ads), ESPN+ (with ads) – $19.99/month
- Also announced during Disney’s Q3 earnings call today, Disney+ is now up to 152.1 million subscribers, up 14.4 million from last quarter.
What they’re saying:
- Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution: “With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience. Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ feature unparalleled content and viewing experiences and offer the best value in streaming today, with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows, sports and live events collectively.”
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now