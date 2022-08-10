New “I Am Groot” Magic Shot Now Available at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure

I am groot! The lovable little flora colossus from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is now the subject of his very own short series on Disney+. To celebrate the launch of the new series, guests can now take advantage of a new magic shot featuring the character.

Guests visiting Avengers Campus Disney California Adventure

As you can see in the image above, Groot is sporting the look he discovers in the “I Am Groot: Groot Takes a Bath” short.

Groot, while not physically there, joins a list of characters with whom fans can get photos, that includes Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow Loki

About I am Groot:

The fan favorite character from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is now on Disney+, in a series of shorts that was originally announced during The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation by Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer, Marvel.

