New “Predator: Eyes of the Demon” Anthology Novel from Titan Books Available Now

With interest in the franchise renewed thanks to the popularity of Hulu’s Prey, Predator: Eyes of the Demon, a new anthology novel from Titan Books, is available now.

  • Predator: Eyes of the Demon comes from a team of writers that includes:
    • Stephen Graham Jones
    • Linda Addison
    • Jonathan Maberry
    • Scott Sigler
    • Peter Briggs
    • Tim Lebbon
    • Nancy A. Collins
    • A. R. Reddington
    • Robert Greenberger
    • Ammar Habib
    • Gini Koch
    • Kim May
    • Yvonne Navarro
    • Joshua Pruett
    • Bryan Thomas Schmidt
  • The new book consists of fifteen original, never-before-seen short stories set in the expanded Predator universe from the first film, featuring the ultimate hunters, the Yautja from the movie Predator.
  • Set in the recent past, the present, and the future, these edge-of-your-seat adventures by many of today’s top SF and horror authors take place on Earth and in the dark, unforgiving reaches of space.
  • The diverse, multi-ethnic group of authors includes New York Times bestsellers, Stoker Award winners, and acclaimed contributors to the Alien and Predator universes.
  • You can order your copy of Predator: Eyes of the Demon here.