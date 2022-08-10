New “Predator: Eyes of the Demon” Anthology Novel from Titan Books Available Now

With interest in the franchise renewed thanks to the popularity of Hulu’s Prey, Predator: Eyes of the Demon, a new anthology novel from Titan Books, is available now.

Predator: Eyes of the Demon comes from a team of writers that includes: Stephen Graham Jones Linda Addison Jonathan Maberry Scott Sigler Peter Briggs Tim Lebbon Nancy A. Collins A. R. Reddington Robert Greenberger Ammar Habib Gini Koch Kim May Yvonne Navarro Joshua Pruett Bryan Thomas Schmidt

comes from a team of writers that includes: The new book consists of fifteen original, never-before-seen short stories set in the expanded Predator universe from the first film, featuring the ultimate hunters, the Yautja from the movie Predator .

. Set in the recent past, the present, and the future, these edge-of-your-seat adventures by many of today’s top SF and horror authors take place on Earth and in the dark, unforgiving reaches of space.

The diverse, multi-ethnic group of authors includes New York Times bestsellers, Stoker Award winners, and acclaimed contributors to the Alien and Predator universes.

You can order your copy of Predator: Eyes of the Demon here