New “Predator: Eyes of the Demon” Anthology Novel from Titan Books Available Now

With interest in the franchise renewed thanks to the popularity of Hulu’s Prey, Predator: Eyes of the Demon, a new anthology novel from Titan Books, is available now.
- Predator: Eyes of the Demon comes from a team of writers that includes:
- Stephen Graham Jones
- Linda Addison
- Jonathan Maberry
- Scott Sigler
- Peter Briggs
- Tim Lebbon
- Nancy A. Collins
- A. R. Reddington
- Robert Greenberger
- Ammar Habib
- Gini Koch
- Kim May
- Yvonne Navarro
- Joshua Pruett
- Bryan Thomas Schmidt
- The new book consists of fifteen original, never-before-seen short stories set in the expanded Predator universe from the first film, featuring the ultimate hunters, the Yautja from the movie Predator.
- Set in the recent past, the present, and the future, these edge-of-your-seat adventures by many of today’s top SF and horror authors take place on Earth and in the dark, unforgiving reaches of space.
- The diverse, multi-ethnic group of authors includes New York Times bestsellers, Stoker Award winners, and acclaimed contributors to the Alien and Predator universes.
- You can order your copy of Predator: Eyes of the Demon here.