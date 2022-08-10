Official Trailer for Searchlight Pictures Film “The Menu”

Searchlight Pictures shared on their YouTube page the new official trailer for The Menu.

What's Happening:

There is a new official trailer for Searchlight Pictures’ The Menu .

. It will premiere on November 18th, 2022, and is written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, with Mark Mylod directing.

You can see the trailer below.

About The Menu:

Young couple Margot and Tyler travel to a remote island to eat at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant run by celebrity chef Slowik, who has prepared a lavish molecular gastronomy menu where food is treated as conceptual art, but his approach to cuisine has some shocking surprises for the wealthy guests.

Cast: