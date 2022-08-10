Official Trailer for Searchlight Pictures Film “The Menu”

Searchlight Pictures shared on their YouTube page the new official trailer for The Menu.

What's Happening:

  • There is a new official trailer for Searchlight Pictures’ The Menu.
  • It will premiere on November 18th, 2022, and is written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, with Mark Mylod directing.
About The Menu:

  • Young couple Margot and Tyler travel to a remote island to eat at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant run by celebrity chef Slowik, who has prepared a lavish molecular gastronomy menu where food is treated as conceptual art, but his approach to cuisine has some shocking surprises for the wealthy guests.

Cast:

  • Ralph Fiennes as Chef Slowik
  • Anya Taylor-Joy as Margot
  • Nicholas Hoult as Tyler
  • Hong Chau as Elsa
  • Janet McTeer as Lillian Bloom
  • Judith Light as Anne
  • John Leguizamo as a movie star
  • Reed Birney as Richard
  • Rob Yang as Bryce
  • Aimee Carrero as Felicity
  • Paul Adelstein as Lillian's editor
  • Arturo Castro as Soren
  • Mark St. Cyr as Dave
  • Rebecca Koon as Linda
  • Peter Grosz