Official Trailer for Searchlight Pictures Film “The Menu”

Searchlight Pictures shared on their YouTube page the new official trailer for The Menu.
What's Happening:
- There is a new official trailer for Searchlight Pictures’ The Menu.
- It will premiere on November 18th, 2022, and is written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, with Mark Mylod directing.
- You can see the trailer below.
About The Menu:
- Young couple Margot and Tyler travel to a remote island to eat at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant run by celebrity chef Slowik, who has prepared a lavish molecular gastronomy menu where food is treated as conceptual art, but his approach to cuisine has some shocking surprises for the wealthy guests.
Cast:
- Ralph Fiennes as Chef Slowik
- Anya Taylor-Joy as Margot
- Nicholas Hoult as Tyler
- Hong Chau as Elsa
- Janet McTeer as Lillian Bloom
- Judith Light as Anne
- John Leguizamo as a movie star
- Reed Birney as Richard
- Rob Yang as Bryce
- Aimee Carrero as Felicity
- Paul Adelstein as Lillian's editor
- Arturo Castro as Soren
- Mark St. Cyr as Dave
- Rebecca Koon as Linda
- Peter Grosz