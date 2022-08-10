shopDisney’s Mystery Savings Event Returns with Discounts Up to 40% Off Select Merchandise

Did someone say mystery savings?! You bet we did! shopDisney is helping fans say goodbye to summer and hello to fall with what else, a shopping event. Now through Friday (August 12th), guests can take part in the Mystery Savings Event that features surprise discounts of 20%, 30% or 40% off select merchandise.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- As the summer season winds down and autumn approaches, shopDisney is giving guests three good reasons to go shopping.
- For a limited time, shopDisney is hosting a Mystery Savings event where guests can save 20%, 30% or 40% on select merchandise.
- All shoppers have to do is add items to their cart—no code needed—and the mystery discount will be revealed at checkout.
- Discounts will vary per product but everything featured on the Mystery Savings page will be on sale. And in some cases select merchandise is already discounted meaning guests can save even more money!
- Oh and don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout
- Below are links to some of our favorite Disney items from the sale. Happy shopping!
Fashionable Tops
Disneyland Main Gate Admission Ticket T-Shirt for Adults
Spider-Man Ringer T-Shirt for Boys
Anna and Elsa Fashion T-Shirt for Girls – Frozen
Main Street U.S.A Logo Crop Top for Women – Walt Disney World
Poolside Looks
Frozen 2 Deluxe Swimsuit Set for Girls
Mickey Mouse Rash Guard for Baby
Pins and Bag Charms
C-3PO Action Figure Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release
Disney Kites Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release
Quasimodo Pin – The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Kermit Fuzzy Pom Pom Flair Bag Charm – The Muppets
Magic Carpet Bag Charm – Aladdin
Alice in Wonderland Flair Bag Charm
Minnie Mouse Icon Flair Bag Charm
Toys
Lilo & Stitch Canvas Paint Set
Mickey Mouse Plush Stacking Toy for Baby
Stoney Clover Lane and Dooney & Bourke
The Little Mermaid Small Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane
Disney Princess Duffle Bag by Stoney Clover Lane
The Rescuers Dooney & Bourke Camera Bag
The Rescuers Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Bag
Designer Collection Dolls
Disney Designer Collection Mulan Limited Edition Doll – Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration – 11 3/4''
Pocahontas Limited Edition Doll – Disney Designer Collection
Disney Designer Collection Tiana Limited Edition Doll – The Princess and the Frog – Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration – 11 3/4''
Disney Designer Collection Snow White Limited Edition Doll – Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration – 11 3/4''
RSVLTS
Spider-Man Woven Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS
Venom Woven Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS
Home Alone RSVLTS Short Sleeve Shirt for Adults with KUNUFLEX