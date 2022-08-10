shopDisney’s Mystery Savings Event Returns with Discounts Up to 40% Off Select Merchandise

Did someone say mystery savings?! You bet we did! shopDisney is helping fans say goodbye to summer and hello to fall with what else, a shopping event. Now through Friday (August 12th), guests can take part in the Mystery Savings Event that features surprise discounts of 20%, 30% or 40% off select merchandise.

As the summer season winds down and autumn approaches, shopDisney is giving guests three good reasons to go shopping.

For a limited time, shopDisney is hosting a Mystery Savings event where guests can save 20%, 30% or 40% on select merchandise.

All shoppers have to do is add items to their cart—no code needed—and the mystery discount will be revealed at checkout.

Discounts will vary per product but everything featured on the Mystery Savings page will be on sale. And in some cases select merchandise is already discounted meaning guests can save even more money!

Oh and don't forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout

Below are links to some of our favorite Disney items from the sale. Happy shopping!

Fashionable Tops

Disneyland Main Gate Admission Ticket T-Shirt for Adults

Spider-Man Ringer T-Shirt for Boys

Anna and Elsa Fashion T-Shirt for Girls – Frozen

Main Street U.S.A Logo Crop Top for Women – Walt Disney World

Poolside Looks

Frozen 2 Deluxe Swimsuit Set for Girls

Mickey Mouse Rash Guard for Baby

Toy Story 4 Slides for Kids

Stitch Slides for Kids

Pins and Bag Charms

Ichabod and Mr. Toad Pin Set

C-3PO Action Figure Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release

Disney Kites Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release

Quasimodo Pin – The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Kermit Fuzzy Pom Pom Flair Bag Charm – The Muppets

Magic Carpet Bag Charm – Aladdin

Alice in Wonderland Flair Bag Charm

Minnie Mouse Icon Flair Bag Charm

Toys

Mickey Mouse Wooden Train Set

Ariel Ballet Doll – 11 1/2''

Lilo & Stitch Canvas Paint Set

Mickey Mouse Plush Stacking Toy for Baby

Stoney Clover Lane and Dooney & Bourke

The Little Mermaid Small Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane

Disney Princess Duffle Bag by Stoney Clover Lane

The Rescuers Dooney & Bourke Camera Bag

The Rescuers Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Bag

Designer Collection Dolls

Disney Designer Collection Mulan Limited Edition Doll – Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration – 11 3/4''

Pocahontas Limited Edition Doll – Disney Designer Collection

Disney Designer Collection Tiana Limited Edition Doll – The Princess and the Frog – Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration – 11 3/4''

Disney Designer Collection Snow White Limited Edition Doll – Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration – 11 3/4''

RSVLTS

Spider-Man Woven Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS

Venom Woven Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS

Home Alone RSVLTS Short Sleeve Shirt for Adults with KUNUFLEX