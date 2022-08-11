ABC News Announces 25th Anniversary Celebration of “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella”

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, ABC News presents Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 on Tuesday, August 23rd (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

The 25th anniversary celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella will feature members of its all-star cast — Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox.

Following the news special, The Wonderful World of Disney will air, for the first time on broadcast television in more than two decades, a presentation of the original film (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), which is also available to stream on Disney+

The classic Disney live-action film marked a groundbreaking moment in television history, introducing America's first Black Cinderella (Brandy) and Fairy Godmother (Whitney Houston).

The ABC News Studios reunion special explores how the revolutionary made-for-television musical expanded society’s view of the term “princess” and includes interviews with original cast members, as well as rare behind-the-scenes footage with Whitney Houston.

The one-hour program, airing during Disney’s World Princess Week, also dives into the film’s positive impact on representation in Hollywood and features interviews with stars who share a connection to the project, including Tony, GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter, who played the gender-neutral fairy godmother, Fabulous Godmother, in the 2021 Amazon Original Cinderella reimagining; actress Jade Jones, who plays Belle in the off-Broadway tour of Beauty and the Beast ; and singer-songwriter and choreographer Todrick Hall, a Cinderella superfan who has drawn inspiration from the film throughout his career.

Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 features interviews with the original production team from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, including producers Debra Martin Chase and Neil Meron, costume designer Ellen Mirojnick and more.

Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals, said on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: “We’re delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella is being celebrated on its original network. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s unforgettable score is truly timeless — still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their Cinderella first charmed the largest audience in television history.”