ABC News Announces 25th Anniversary Celebration of “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella”

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, ABC News presents Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 on Tuesday, August 23rd (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- The 25th anniversary celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella will feature members of its all-star cast — Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox.
- Following the news special, The Wonderful World of Disney will air, for the first time on broadcast television in more than two decades, a presentation of the original film (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), which is also available to stream on Disney+.
- The classic Disney live-action film marked a groundbreaking moment in television history, introducing America’s first Black Cinderella (Brandy) and Fairy Godmother (Whitney Houston).
- The ABC News Studios reunion special explores how the revolutionary made-for-television musical expanded society’s view of the term “princess” and includes interviews with original cast members, as well as rare behind-the-scenes footage with Whitney Houston.
- The one-hour program, airing during Disney’s World Princess Week, also dives into the film’s positive impact on representation in Hollywood and features interviews with stars who share a connection to the project, including Tony, GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter, who played the gender-neutral fairy godmother, Fabulous Godmother, in the 2021 Amazon Original Cinderella reimagining; actress Jade Jones, who plays Belle in the off-Broadway tour of Beauty and the Beast; and singer-songwriter and choreographer Todrick Hall, a Cinderella superfan who has drawn inspiration from the film throughout his career.
- Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 features interviews with the original production team from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, including producers Debra Martin Chase and Neil Meron, costume designer Ellen Mirojnick and more.
What They’re Saying:
- Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals, said on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: “We’re delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella is being celebrated on its original network. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s unforgettable score is truly timeless — still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their Cinderella first charmed the largest audience in television history.”
