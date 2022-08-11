Bonus Episode of “The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial” Podcast Released

ABC News’ hit podcast The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial returns after wrapping season two in January 2022, with a bonus episode “Amanda and The Other Liz” featuring actress and star of Hulu’s Emmy-nominated limited series based on the podcast, Amanda Seyfried, and executive producer and television showrunner, Liz Meriwether, for a wide-ranging roundtable conversation about the making of the Hulu limited series.

Seyfried and Meriwether talk with ABC News Chief Business, Technology & Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis about Seyfried’s performance as Elizabeth Holmes, COVID challenges while filming the limited series and much more. Seyfried is nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes, one of six nominations for the Hulu series this year.

The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial bonus episode “Amanda and The Other Liz” is available Thursday, August 11th, for free on major listening platforms, including: Apple Podcasts Spotify Amazon Music Google Podcasts iHeartRadio Stitcher TuneIn Audacy ABC News app

About The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial

The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial podcast is hosted by Rebecca Jarvis, who’s spent more than a decade covering business and five years investigating Elizabeth Holmes. The Stanford University dropout-turned-founder and CEO of the blood-testing company Theranos suffered an astounding fall from grace amid the accusations of alleged widespread fraud.

