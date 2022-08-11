ESPN Agrees to Media Rights Deal with NJCAA

ESPN and the NJCAA have announced a multi-year media rights agreement to begin with the 2022-2023 academic year that will include nationally televised championship games for NJCAA Division I Football, Division I Men’s Basketball, and Division I Women’s Basketball that will air on an ESPN linear network, as well as regular season content on ESPN+.

During the regular season, ESPN+ will exclusively stream 13 NJCAA football games, 25 men’s basketball games, 25 women’s basketball games, 20 baseball games, and 20 softball games each year of the agreement.

In addition to these, the industry-leading sports streaming service will air the NJCAA Division I Baseball and NJCAA DI Softball Championship final games.

NJCAA member colleges that stream via the NJCAA Network, the home for the association’s digital content, will be considered for the NJCAA Game of the Week selection that will be featured exclusively on ESPN+.

The NJCAA Division I Football Championship game will be nationally televised for the fifth consecutive year with the 2022 national championship game after previously being televised by CBS Sports Network.

Beginning with the 2022 football season, all NJCAA content appearing on ESPN+ will be available in the Leagues section in the ESPN+ app under NJCAA.

A full schedule of NJCAA content on ESPN+ will be available on the NJCAA website, www.njcaa.org

Collegiate Sports Management Group (CSMG) assisted the NJCAA in reviewing and negotiating the agreement.

