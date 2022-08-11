Mighty Thor Meet and Greet Coming to Marvel Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris

Avengers Campus has officially opened at Disneyland Paris. Starting tomorrow, there will be a new popular character for guests to see and meet.
What's Happening:
- Just a few weeks after the new Land opening, a new Super Hero will be joining the Campus located at the Walt Disney Studios Park.
- As of tomorrow and for a limited time, Jane Foster taking up the mantle of Mighty Thor, roams the grounds of Marvel Avengers Campus where recruits will get a chance to greet and interact with her.
- They will also have the opportunity to see Thor and Loki, and who knows?
- Maybe even get to test their worthiness by trying to lift Mjölnir.