Walt Disney Pictures Developing Dance Drama Film “Grace”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Walt Disney Pictures is developing the dance drama film Grace, which will center on a highly talented, disabled dancer.

What’s Happening:

The story of Grace centers around a promising 17-year-old dancer, who is left paralyzed from the waist down, after getting into a debilitating car accident; with the help of an exacting artistic director, she becomes the star of a premiere dance company.

centers around a promising 17-year-old dancer, who is left paralyzed from the waist down, after getting into a debilitating car accident; with the help of an exacting artistic director, she becomes the star of a premiere dance company. Freddy Wexler, best known as the Grammy-nominated songwriter behind records from Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, is producing the project and will co-write the screenplay along with Kiera Allen, the wheelchair-using actress that made her feature debut opposite Sarah Paulson in the Hulu Run .

. It’s unclear if the project, which is in early development, will land on streaming or in theaters.

The project, based on an original story by Wexler, will be executive produced by Chelsie Hill, the longtime professional dancer and founder of the Rollettes, a Los Angeles-based wheelchair dance team. Hill, who herself was paralyzed after a car accident, will also act as a consultant.

What They’re Saying: