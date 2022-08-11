Walt Disney Pictures Developing Dance Drama Film “Grace”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Walt Disney Pictures is developing the dance drama film Grace, which will center on a highly talented, disabled dancer.

What’s Happening:

  • The story of Grace centers around a promising 17-year-old dancer, who is left paralyzed from the waist down, after getting into a debilitating car accident; with the help of an exacting artistic director, she becomes the star of a premiere dance company.
  • Freddy Wexler, best known as the Grammy-nominated songwriter behind records from Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, is producing the project and will co-write the screenplay along with Kiera Allen, the wheelchair-using actress that made her feature debut opposite Sarah Paulson in the Hulu film Run.
  • It’s unclear if the project, which is in early development, will land on streaming or in theaters.
  • The project, based on an original story by Wexler, will be executive produced by Chelsie Hill, the longtime professional dancer and founder of the Rollettes, a Los Angeles-based wheelchair dance team. Hill, who herself was paralyzed after a car accident, will also act as a consultant.

What They’re Saying:

  • Freddy Wexler said in a statement: “Grace’s journey is a reflection of so many real-life dancers, artists and athletes who push themselves to the limits. I am honored to be a part of the incredible team helping to further authentic representation and inclusive storytelling for the disabled community.”
  • Kiera Allen added: “I’m so excited to be working with Freddy, Chelsie, and Disney on this project. Grace is a beautiful story about self-expression, identity, and what it means to be an artist. And as a disabled artist myself, I’m proud to be part of this step forward for authentic representation.”
  • Chelsie Hill said: “This story will inspire anyone who thinks they’re limited from pursuing their wildest dreams — I wish I’d had a film like this when I was first injured.”