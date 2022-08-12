Donald Duck Speaks to a Little Girl in Sign Language Making Her Vacation Even More Magical

Walt Disney World invites visitors from all over the world for a magical vacation. They really do go above and beyond, and here is a story that proves just that.
What's Happening:
- Christykeanecan shared on her Instagram page a very special story.
- Her daughter is deaf and she shared what happened recently while at the parks.
- The caption read: “Disney really IS the most magical place on Earth 🥲 Just casually grabbing a stroller rental then this happened when Charly was signing “🤟🏻” to the cast members. Charly was smiling ear to ear and Handsome and I were both in tears with all the goosebumps. 5 years ago today we still had zero idea Charly could not hear us. We had no idea what the future would hold and I think everyone in the family felt this peace and joy. I hope this Donald can see this one day and know how much gratitude we have for this simple and most magical moment. Best 5th birthday present ever!”
- You can see the video below.