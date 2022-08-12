It was announced that First Lady Jill Biden will provide opening remarks at Disney’s Veterans Institute Summit on August 19th and 20th. Disney Parks Blog shared all of the latest information.

What's Happening:

Disney’s Veterans Institute Summit is coming up soon at ESPN

It was just announced that First Lady Jill Biden will provide opening remarks.

The two-day event features Insight in conversations with speakers that have a passion for supporting and enabling veterans and military spouses as they explore meaningful employment outside of their military service.

Supporting and caring for service members, veterans, and their families is a key priority for the First Lady and has been a cause that she has worked hard for more than a decade.

She has worked alongside First Lady Michelle Obama, who created Joining Forces in 2011 to bring Americans together to recognize, honor, and take action to support military families. She relaunched the initiative when she became First Lady in 2021.

This important event will help showcase the value of military spouses and veterans in the workplace, as well as encourage greater employment opportunities for this community.

Also Appearing:

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman, Josh D’Amaro will also be in attendance alongside Dr. Beth Funk, Co-Founder & Executive Director, of A Hero’s Light, a non-profit that fosters and sustains a culture of wellness designed for those who actively serve their community. Dr. Funk also founded and is the CEO of Live Moves Yoga.

To continue on with the impressive list of speakers, Rear Admiral Jo-Ann F. Burdian, Assistant Commandant for Response Policy, U.S. Coast Guard and Stephanie Ramos, Correspondent for ABC

Gary Sinise, actor and humanitarian, will be making a special appearance via video chat.