GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of August 15th-19th Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 15th-19th:

Monday, August 15 Dr. Mohamed El-Erian (Economist and President of Queens’ College at Cambridge University) GMA3 goes behind the scenes with the Houston Astros who are hosting the families of Uvalde victims at an upcoming home game Emma Grede (Good American co-founder and CEO) Meagan Good ( Day Shift )

Tuesday, August 16 Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) ( Midnight in Washington ) Erin Ashley Simon (Gamer and XSET co-owner) J. Smith-Cameron ( Succession )

Wednesday, August 17 Dr. Monifa B. McKnight (Superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland) Dr. Christina Madison (The Public Health Pharmacist CEO) Murray Bartlett ( White Lotus ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, August 18 Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) Pinky Cole Brian d’Arcy James ( Into the Woods )

Friday, August 19 LaToya Williams Belfort (Fifteen Percent Pledge executive director) Pastor Rich Villodas ( Good and Beautiful and Kind ) Performance by Demi Lovato



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour program co-anchored by Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.