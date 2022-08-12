Ground Up Launches Zappos Exclusive Disney Shoe Collection Featuring Mickey Mouse, Princesses and More

Click your heels and jump for joy because Ground Up has just launched a new collection of Disney shoes designed for the whole family to enjoy. Mickey, Princesses, Lightning McQueen and others are part of this playful assortment that’s available exclusively at Zappos.

Footwear brand Ground Up is bringing a new fresh look to all your favorite Disney, Pixar and Star Wars characters in their first collection launched with Zappos.com.

The family-friendly collection invites fans of all ages to showcase their love of Disney with a variety of fun patterns and shoe styles.

Among the characters featured are: Lightning McQueen Disney Princesses Mickey Mouse Woody and Buzz Grogu Jack Skellington

The collection offers 22 styles consisting of several silhouettes such as: Soccer slides Slippers Slip-on sneakers High top and Low top sneakers

And with toddler, youth, and adult sizes, everyone can get in on the fun!

Each shoe is designed to be fashionably on trend while representing your favorite Disney character in a whole new way.

Whether it’s the tire tracks on the Cars low top sneaker, or the glow in the dark details on The Nightmare Before Christmas high top sneaker, there is stylish fun incorporated into each shoe.

Prices range from $20 – $68

