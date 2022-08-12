Jen Walters and Bruce Banner Get Into a Crash in New “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Clip

Talk about road rage. Jen Walters and Bruce Banner have a bit of car trouble in a new clip from Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ original series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
- The new clip features Walters chatting in the car with her cousin, the Hulk – but in human form, about a humorous theory she has regarding Captain America.
- Their drive gets interrupted by some sort of spaceship, which runs them off the road.
- The ship does look similar to those we saw in Thor: Ragnarok but we don’t get much information on this particular ship.
- Check out the new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law clip below:
About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:
- Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
- The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
- Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.