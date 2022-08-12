Jen Walters and Bruce Banner Get Into a Crash in New “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Clip

Talk about road rage. Jen Walters and Bruce Banner have a bit of car trouble in a new clip from Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ original series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The new clip features Walters chatting in the car with her cousin, the Hulk – but in human form, about a humorous theory she has regarding Captain America.

Their drive gets interrupted by some sort of spaceship, which runs them off the road.

The ship does look similar to those we saw in Thor: Ragnarok but we don’t get much information on this particular ship.

Check out the new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law clip below:

About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: