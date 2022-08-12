“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Bob Odenkirk, Heidi Klum and More to Appear Week of August 15th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of August 15th-19th:

  • Monday, August 15 – Guest Host Desus Nice
  • Tuesday, August 16 – Guest Host Al Franken
    • Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
    • Congresswoman Katie Porter
    • Musical Guests Los Lobos
  • Wednesday, August 17 – Guest Host Nicole Byer
    • Alison Brie (Spin Me Round)
    • Sasheer Zamata (Home Economics)
    • Musical Guest Father John Misty
  • Tuesday, August 18 – Guest Host Nicole Byer
    • Heidi Klum (Making the Cut)
    • Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Sandman)
    • Musical Guests Seventeen
  • Friday, August 19
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.