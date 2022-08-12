This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of August 15th-19th:

Monday, August 15 – Guest Host Desus Nice Jerrod Carmichael ( Rothaniel and On the Count of Three ) Jeanie Buss ( Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers ) Musical Guest Grace Ives

Tuesday, August 16 – Guest Host Al Franken Bob Odenkirk ( Better Call Saul ) Congresswoman Katie Porter Musical Guests Los Lobos

Wednesday, August 17 – Guest Host Nicole Byer Alison Brie ( Spin Me Round ) Sasheer Zamata ( Home Economics ) Musical Guest Father John Misty

Tuesday, August 18 – Guest Host Nicole Byer Heidi Klum ( Making the Cut ) Kirby Howell-Baptiste ( The Sandman ) Musical Guests Seventeen

Friday, August 19 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.