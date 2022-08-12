This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of August 15th-19th:
- Monday, August 15 – Guest Host Desus Nice
- Jerrod Carmichael (Rothaniel and On the Count of Three)
- Jeanie Buss (Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers)
- Musical Guest Grace Ives
- Tuesday, August 16 – Guest Host Al Franken
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Congresswoman Katie Porter
- Musical Guests Los Lobos
- Wednesday, August 17 – Guest Host Nicole Byer
- Alison Brie (Spin Me Round)
- Sasheer Zamata (Home Economics)
- Musical Guest Father John Misty
- Tuesday, August 18 – Guest Host Nicole Byer
- Heidi Klum (Making the Cut)
- Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Sandman)
- Musical Guests Seventeen
- Friday, August 19
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.